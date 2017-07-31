PM Harris hopes monthly health walks lead to overall reduction in NCDs incidences

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –The monthly health walks initiated by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris 10 years ago in Constituency Number Seven is playing a significant role in the promotion of healthy living by residents and citizens, which in turn can lead to the overall reduction of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The prime minister led dozens of participants on another health walk Saturday, from the Basseterre Fire Station to the West Farm lawn, as the monthly health walk initiative continues to expand to include other communities outside of Constituency Number Seven.

Harris said he is particularly pleased that this event is achieving its goal of educating residents on the importance of living healthier lifestyles by incorporating more physical activities into their routines. Increased physical activity, according to Harris, is one of the four main factors that can help reduce the incidences of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). The three other factors are healthy diets, reduction in the use of tobacco and reduction in the use of alcohol.

Harris further stated that “we demonstrated today again, by this exercise, that this is an activity in which people can engage; an activity which one can engage by him or herself or one can engage with a larger group. At the end of it, we brought the discipline of a healthy diet, which is a second component which we have been advised is important too with respect to healthier living.”

Harris, who serves as CARICOM’s lead head on human resources, health and HIV/AIDS, said that it is his hope that the monthly health walks serve as springboards for people to incorporate other elements of physical activities into their daily routines that can redound to an improvement in their overall health and well-being.

“While we have been doing this once per month, it is demonstrative of what we are attempting to achieve and we want to encourage people, not only to show solidarity once a month, but in their own ways to increase their own level of physical activity,” Harris said. “It could be as simple as walking to work or it could be as simple as taking a walk to the venue by which you would have lunch. Anything that increases physical activity would have, over time, an appreciable beneficial impact upon one’s health and wellness.”

Addressing his colleagues during the 38th regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Grenada earlier this month, the St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister cited the findings of a 2016 study of the Economic Dimensions of NCDs in Trinidad and Tobago, which stated that an estimated 5 percent of that country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is being lost by the impact of preventable diabetes, hypertension and cancer. Of that 5 percent, Dr. Harris disclosed that “50 percent of the loss in GDP is as a result of direct medical care costs and the other 50 percent relates to a loss in productivity.”

On Saturday, Harris stressed that this in turn places a significant burden on the economies of Caribbean countries.

“Noncommunicable diseases are significant in terms of their cost,” Harris said. “Cost for cure, cost for treatment, cost in terms of the loss in productivity and studies [that] have occurred in Trinidad and Tobago and in Jamaica demonstrate that as much as 5 percent of GDP is being lost to curative measures and treatment related to NCDs. This is highly significant because 5 percent growth has been an elusive outcome for the CARICOM region as a whole. So, if you’re losing that, you could imagine how much further we could progress if we are to cut back on the prevalence of NCDs in our Caribbean region.”