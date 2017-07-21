PM Harris sends condolences from federation to Francis family

From Valencia Grant

The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, has extended his heartfelt condolences and those of the government and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Mrs. Telca Francis, who has died. She leaves a legacy of achievements that encompassed business, philanthropy, real estate, the church and, above all else, family, her source of greatest pride.

Mrs. Telca Francis leaves to mourn her devoted husband, Ben, with whom she celebrated a 51st wedding anniversary May 25; her loving son, Regiwell; and her adoring grandson, Khalid; along with countless friends and loved ones.

“Her family and all of us who knew and loved her have lost a treasure chest of inspiration and strength,” Harris said last night upon hearing the sad news of Mrs. Francis’ death. “Telca’s astute business sense, confidence and effervescence impressed and delighted everyone [with] whom she interacted, and I am grateful for our longstanding friendship.”

In 2014, her son, Regiwell, the owner of St. Kitts Marine Works, opened the Marina Telca, aptly named in her honour. At that ceremony, he said she was the strength and motivation behind everything that he did.

The late Mrs. Telca Francis avowed similar sentiments about her family. For instance, when The Voice of Zion, a publication of the Zion Moravian Church, paid glowing tribute to Mrs. Francis in its June 2014 edition – to thank her for the sterling contribution she had made to the music ministry for more than 30 years as the organist for the Zion Senior Choir – she was quoted as saying: “I have had some difficult days in terms of my health, but God has proven over and over again that He is with me all the time. I want to thank my family: my husband of 48 years, my son and my grandson, for their love and support over the years. They have been my support network.”

Harris’ thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mrs. Francis as they grieve the death of their beloved matriarch. May they find comfort and strength in the wonderful memories they created and in the hopes she held for their future.