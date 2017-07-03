PM Harris to attend CARICOM meeting in Grenada this week

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, will this week attend the 38th regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Grenada July 4-6. Harris serves as CARICOM’s lead spokesman on human resources, health and HIV matters.

This week’s meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the prime minister of Grenada, the Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The official opening ceremony will be held July 4 at the Grenada Trade Centre, after which the heads of government will move to the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort for the business sessions from July 5-6.

The 38th regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM is expected to welcome its two newest members, Haitian’s president, His Excellency Jovenel Moise, and the prime minister of The Bahamas, the Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis. Each is expected to address the opening ceremony for the first time.

According to information from the CARICOM secretariat, this week’s meeting is expected to include a presentation for approval of a Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy and Implementation Plan to address the development of skills for the 21st century Caribbean economy and society.

The heads of government are also expected to deliberate on outstanding matters related to the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), following the comprehensive review of the CSME’s performance presented to them at the last inter-sessional meeting in February.

There is also expected to be an update on the preparations for CARIFESTA XIII, to be staged in Barbados Aug. 17-27 under the theme “Asserting our Culture, Celebrating Ourselves.”

The work on the Commissions on Reparations and Marijuana is also expected to come under the spotlight by the regional leaders.