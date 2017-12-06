Photo: Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris

PM: Major airlift arrangements improved to enhance ease of access

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis continues to make additional progress in becoming a major hub for international flights to Europe and North America.

“Positive developments continue to be derived from the efforts of the government in improving our major airlift arrangements to enhance the ease of access to the federation, whether it be for work or leisure,” said Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris during his 2018 Budget Address.

“During 2017, the minister advised that United Airlines increased its flights by 50 percent from Newark Hub and our Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and this will be extended or has been extended from winter through summer,” the prime minister mentioned. He added that Delta Airlines announced the addition of a weekly nonstop flight that will operate on Saturdays to St. Kitts from John F. Kennedy International Airport commencing Dec. 23. “Ideally timely, it would appear, to support the peek tourist season,” he said.

Delta also announced the addition of a second weekly nonstop flight for two rotations originating from its Atlanta Hub. The prime minister explained that these flights will operate on Wednesdays during the peak holiday season and will commence operation on Tuesdays during the period of January 9-March 27, 2018, complementing the current direct Saturday flight from that city.

“More flights, of course, means more opportunities, more jobs and more money for our people,” Harris said. “This is what we mean when we infuse[d] into the 2018 budget theme “Putting People First.”

Minister of Tourism the Hon. Lindsay Grant said during a press conference in recognition of the opening of the Park Hyatt St. Kitts on Nov. 17 that American Airlines will provide twice daily non-stop service to St. Kitts from Miami five days a week. Additionally, the flight will operate inbound Wednesday to Sunday and outbound Thursday to Monday starting Dec. 1. The first Wednesday operation took place on Dec. 6.

The minister said that the addition of the American Airlines flight “compliments the new Delta Airlines non-stop weekly service from JFK (John F. Kennedy) and an additional service from Atlanta, as well as of our recently-added United (Airlines) stop out of Newark New Jersey.”

British Airways also has flights from the United Kingdom to St. Kitts on Wednesdays and Saturdays.