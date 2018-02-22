PM spends day with his constituents

From press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, who serves as parliamentary representative for Constituency Seven, spent his entire day Thursday amongst his constituents, offering words of encouragement to students, and pledging his support to the men and women of the various institutions within his constituency.

This exercise, Constituency Day, formed part of the official extended week of activities organized in recognition of the Team Unity administration’s third year anniversary. As part of Constituency Day, parliamentary representatives and other high-level government officials went out in their various communities to listen to and interact with their constituents.

Prime Minister Harris started his day with visits to educational, health and emergency institutions, with his first stop at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux, where he was warmly greeted by a group of enthusiastic students. “You, the young people here, are our today and our future and we want the best future,” Harris told them. “For us to have the best future, we need you, the young generation, to be at your very best. We want the young people to be shining examples for the country, so that we can feel very proud that our country’s future will be good, will be safe and secure in your hands.”

The prime minister also called upon the students to continue to find positive outlets for their energies and talents, and encouraged them to be part of community-based groups such as the recently formed Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club. “This is one of the youth groups [that] has been set up by the Ministry of National Security as part of our efforts to create kinder, more friendly and safer communities,” Harris said. “We want to start with the young people. So everything starts with you, the young ones. So, I say thank you for being a part of that group [and] I want to encourage even more of you to be part of that group,” he added, noting that the idea is to have one of these groups established in every policing district in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Harris made similar visits to the Violet Petty Primary School, Estridge Primary School, the Edgar T. Morris Primary School and the Tabernacle Daycare Centre. At each stop, the students and teachers showered the prime minister and his delegation with cheers, hugs and beautiful song renditions.

The prime minister presented each school within his constituency with gift bags containing critical school supplies.

During his constituency visit, Harris also made stops at the various health institutions, including the Grange Nursing Home and Healthcare Facility and the Mary Charles Hospital, where members of his delegation prayed for and with the patients.

In his hometown of Tabernacle, Harris was sure to spend time visiting with the officers of the Tabernacle Police and Fire Station. He was given a tour of the facilities, after which he assured the officers stationed there of his government’s unwavering commitment to the security forces in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Another critical part of the prime minister’s day was when he was given a tour and an update of construction work taking place on the forensic lab being built on the compound of the Tabernacle Police Station. The construction work there is being led by Project Officer of Clever Solutions Alexis St. Luis.

Prime Minister Harris wrapped up his day by conducting a walk-through in Phillip’s Village, where he visited homes, shops and popular hangouts in the community and listened to the views and concerns of residents living there.