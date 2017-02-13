Police Investigating Building Breaking And Larceny In Basseterre

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 13, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are investigating a Building Breaking and Larceny at First Class Jewelry in Basseterre.

The incident occurred sometime between 3.00am and 4.30am on Monday (February 13).

Investigations revealed the assailants broke into the store and removed a quantity merchandise including jewelry, perfumes, hand bags and electronics.

A security guard responding to noises in the area of the store was found under duress by responding Police.

Technicians from the Forensics Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence and the investigation continues.

Investigators from CID urges the community to be mindful that engaging in the purchase of items known and found to be stolen is a violation of the law