Police Investigating Robbery In Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are investigating a Robbery in Nevis.

The incident occurred sometime after 4.00pm on Friday (February 17) at the S. L. Horsford’s and Company Ltd. (Nevis Center).

Investigations revealed that two assailants entered the establishment and robbed it of a sum of money. They made escape through a back door.

Technicians from the Forensics Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence. and the

the investigation continues.