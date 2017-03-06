Police Investigating Robbery In St. Kitts

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 06, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are investigating a Robbery on Cayon Street, St. Kitts.

The incident occurred sometime after 6.30pm on Thursday (March 02).

Investigations revealed that virtual complainant uses his residence on Cayon Street as a “home office” and while there two assailants entered the premises of and robbed him of a sum of money in excess of $64,000.00 EC. The money was the payroll for construction workers.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators from Criminal Investigations Department encourages anyone who may have information with regards to this robbery to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 465- 2241 ext 4220, any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone. You can do so anonymously using each platform.