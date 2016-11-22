Police Investigating Shooting Incident In Bladens

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 19, 2016 (RSCNPF): The Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and is currently investigating a shooting incident in the Bladens area.

The shooting occurred at about 1.25 pm on Saturday (November 19).

Initial investigations revealed that two persons, Mr Glenroy Pemberton a 56 year old male, and Abraham Wilkes, a 35 year old male were shot by an unknown assailant while on the premises of Auto Etc, owned by Mr. Pemberton.

Both were taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment.

The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit.

The investigations continue.