Police Investigating Shooting Incident In Nevis

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 21, 2016 (RSCNPF): The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting incident in Rawlins Village Nevis which resulted in the death of a male juvenile, a resident of Hanley’s Road.

Initial investigations revealed the victim was shot by an unknown assailant(s) in Rawlins Village sometime after 8.00pm on Tuesday (September 20).

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit, the Criminal Investigations Department and technicians from the Forensic Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence.

The investigation continues.