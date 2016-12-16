Police Investigating Shooting In Molineaux

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 15, 2016 (RSCNPF): The Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and Officers of Police Division “B” are investigating a shooting incident in the village of Molineaux that has resulted in injuries to one person.

The shooting occurred after 1.00 pm on Thursday (December 15).

Investigations revealed that the victim is Ronel Warner, a resident Mansion. He received a gunshot injury to the chest and was transported for medical treatment.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit, Officers from Police Division “B” and technicians from the Forensics Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence.

The investigation continues.