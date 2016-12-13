Police Investigating Shooting In St Pauls

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 12, 2016 (RSCNPF): The Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is investigating a shooting incident in the Willet’s Housing Project located in St. Pauls that has resulted in injuries to one person.

The shooting occurred at around 9.00 pm on Monday (December 12).

Investigations revealed that the victim is Gavin Browne a resident of the area. He was shot by an unknown assailant. He received a gunshot injury to the leg and was transported for medical treatment.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department and technicians from the Forensics Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence.

The investigation continues.