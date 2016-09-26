Police Investigating Shooting In Taylor’s Range, Person Of Interest In Custody

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2016 (RSCNPF): The Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is currently investigating an incident of a shooting in Taylor’s Range, St. Kitts.

A person of interest has been arrested by the Police.

The shooting occurred at around 6.45am on Sunday (September 25) and left one individual with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The individual has been treated and discharged.

Initial investigations revealed that two males were walking in the area when an unknown assailant(s) fired several gunshots at them.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department and technicians from the Forensics Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence.

The investigation continues.