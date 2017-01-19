“Police Investigations Require Time To Ensure The Rights Of All Involved,” Says Deputy Commissioner Brandy

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): An investigation into a Police vehicle accident and a subsequent report of robbery against the patrol team driving the vehicle have come under the scrutiny of local media houses.

The incident which occurred on Thursday (January 12) and resulted in the overnight hospitalization for observation of the driver, a police officer, was reported to the public via a Police Press release on Monday(January 16).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy said, “Our officers are sworn to protect the public, and the Police Service takes every allegation against an officer as a most serious concern and follows with an appropriate investigation, we hope that the public and the media can resist the desire to make judgement at this time and let the matter be fully investigated.”

Deputy Brandy added, “Police investigations requires time and thoroughness to ensure the protection of the rights of all involved.”

The Deputy Commission stated the investigation into the matter is ongoing.