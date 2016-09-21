Police Launch “Operation Safe Streets”

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2016 (RSCNPF): “Operation Safe Streets,” a combined law enforcement effort led the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force with support from law enforcement partners; the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department, Her Majesty’s Prison and the Regional Security System(RSS) commenced in the early hours of Tuesday (September 20) in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The operation is part of the Police Force’s efforts to reduce homicides and other gun related and violent crimes in St. Kitts and Nevis. The stated objectives are to remove illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs, and all other instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities. There is also a focus on the wholesale eradication of marijuana production in the Federation.

Commissioner of Police in an address to citizens and residents stated, “last year, we developed and launched the “A Six Point Plan for the Reduction of homicides and violent Crimes” in our communities, early this year; we supported that framework with the “Police Strategic Plan for 2016-2019 and A Service Improvement Plan”. The primary objective of these frameworks is to bring a reduction in crime and the fear of crime, in particular homicides and gun related incidents, which will lead to safer communities in St. Kitts and Nevis.” He added, “some of the key elements of these roadmaps are intelligence led policing, strategic targeted operations and collaborative engagement.”

Commissioner Queeley also stated, “it is against this backdrop that I announce that at 0430hrs, (4.30am) this morning Tuesday, September 20, we commenced an operation code-named “OPERATION SAFE STREETS.”

“OPERATION SAFE STREETS”, is led by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and would not be possible without the dedication and support of our law enforcement partners; The St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department, Her Majesty’s Prison and the Regional Security System (RSS).

Commissioner Queeley expressed appreciation to the RSS for their support. “The RSS has responded positively to our request for assistance and provided a contingent of officers, (police & soldiers) comprising of representatives from all of its Member State Territories to assist in this endeavour, ” he said.