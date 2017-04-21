Police Launch Radio Program To Connect With Community

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police in its continued efforts to dialogue with the community in ways to improve our crime fighting strategies and in keeping with our objectives of our strategic plans with regards to community policing will launch a weekly radio program on Thursday (April 20) on ZIZ Radio at 9.15am.

The program called “Policing With You” will air weekly and was developed to provide the opportunity for the Police Service to share valuable information regarding Crime prevention, other matters, and to continue to build a stronger relationship with the community.

The program will be hosted by Inspector of Police James Francis who is the head of the Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Department and Inspector Carl Greaux, Officer Commanding the Frigate Bay Police Station and will be moderated by ZIZ Radio Morning Show announcer ‘GQ’.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley heralded this community outreach effort as the Service continues to reach and partner with residents. He said, “we will use this program to share with our communities ways to work with us in preventing crime and reducing the fear crime in our communities.”

Commissioner Queeley added, “I am pleased with the work of those involved in the development of this radio program and I encourage the public to tune in, get the information, embrace it and put it to use to reduce their risk in becoming victims of crime.”

The Commissioner expressed, “I also look forward to being a guest on the program and to hear the concerns of our residents.”