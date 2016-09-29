Police Officer Charged In Prison Contraband Incident

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 29, 2016 (RSCNPF): Police Constable, No. 772 Cleavon Chumney who was arrested on Tuesday night (September 27) on suspicion of the introduction of contraband into Her Majesty’s prison has been formally charged and cautioned.

Constable Chumney has been charged both criminally and disciplinary for the following offences.

Criminal Offences: (1) Possession of Cannabis, (2) Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply, (3)Unlawfully conveying Cannabis to Her Majesty’s Prison, (4) Unlawfully conveying Tobacco to Her Majesty’s Prison, (5) Unlawfully conveying 5 lighters to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Disciplinary Offence: (1) Discreditable Conduct.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “I echo what I have previously said, as upholders of the law, we expect our officers to maintain the highest standards of integrity. We will not condone wrong doing and everyone is responsible for their actions and will be held accountable. Officers who engage in corrupt practices will face the consequences as prescribed by law….the investigations are completed and the appropriate actions have been taken.”

He has been suspended with immediate effect pending the out of these charges.