Police officers commended for hard work, dedication at award ceremony

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Police Week 2017 kicked off Nov. 25 with the Police Awards Ceremony at Government House to honour the hard working members of the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

“All year around we are consumed with the duties and activities geared primarily towards the safety, security and happiness of others,” said Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley, who noted that the career in law enforcement is one of many challenges, and awarding police officers for their outstanding service in the federation is necessary.

He explained that being in the police force is not for everyone, as it takes a lot of sacrifice, courage and dedication to be successful in this field. He also stated that the organization continues to find ways “tangible and intangible to reward the officers who have aligned themselves with [the force’s] goals and objectives.”

Commissioner Queeley praised the officers for their hard work and dedication to their jobs by stating “your service and sacrifice have not been forgotten and have been very much appreciated and have not also gone unnoticed.”

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris also lauded the officers for the “strenuous efforts they are making to provide a peace dividend. I want to thank you on behalf of the country for having stepped up to the mark and for having played your part because without your support we could not have achieved what we have obtained thus far.”

Harris explained that law enforcement plays an important role in shaping tranquillity and peace within the communities, while providing role models to craft “children of promise rather than children at-risk.”

The week of activities started off with two other key events following the award ceremony: a church service and parade held at the Wesley Methodist Church Nov. 26 and the Commissioner’s Parade in Basseterre Nov. 27.