Police Staff To Receive CCTV Training In Taiwan

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): A compliment of six persons, officers and civilians from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will departed the Federation on Friday (February 17) for the Republic of China (Taiwan) to undergo extensive training in a “real world” environment on the effective and efficient use of Close Circuit Television Systems (CCTV) used in Public Safety.

The training of the group is being done in preparation for the deployment of enhancements to the system being used in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The project for the upgrade of the current CCTV in the Federation is a being done with the support of the Government of Republic of China (Taiwan). Phase one of the project was funded by (ROC) at a cost of EC$5 million. The systems were procured from one of the top five international firms in the CCTV industry, VIVOTEK, and the work is being done in partnership with one of our local providers of security services.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “the enhancements to the CCTV system in the Federation is another step towards continued citizen safety. With the enhanced system, and with more coverage, it gives the Police the opportunity to monitor more areas.” He added, “our staff who have received introductory training on island, will now benefit from operational “real world” training at the Taipei City Police Department’s CCTV Centre in Taiwan.”

Commissioner Queeley further stated, “the exposure to that operation will give them an appreciation for the work they will do when they return, in contributing to citizen safety.”