Police to promote positive use of social media at summer camp

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Using social media in positive ways will be an emphasis of a new initiative to be rolled out next week by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

This is one of the topics at the inaugural Police Summer Youth Camp that will be held from Aug. 14-27 at the Dr. William Connor Primary School. Officials are expecting 200 young people to attend the sessions that will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With the popularity of social media – particularly with the younger generation – and its broad reach, officials felt that it would be useful to engage attendees in ways to use platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter to counter some of the negatives that are perpetuated online such as cyber bullying. The creativity of the campers will be tapped to develop uplifting messages using music, dance and poetry.

The participants will also explore topics surrounding sexual abuse and peer pressure, children rights, and road safety. Presentations will be made by an international social skills consultant, Dr. Neals Chitan, and members of the Police High Command, who will also engage with the students. Fun activities include a movie screening, picnic, career fair, and boat ride to Nevis that includes a historical walk through the capital, Charlestown.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, said the objectives of the camp are to foster better community policing relationships, to equip participants with life skills and to forge a group of young leaders for the future.

The camp is part of the National Crime Reduction and Prevention Strategy that was produced in March 2017.