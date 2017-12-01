Post-Cabinet briefing for November released

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Formal meetings of the Cabinet took place on Nov. 6, 9, and 13. The meetings were chaired by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris.

Here are the salient matters that were discussed at the meetings on Nov. 6 and 9:

RLB International is fully compliant with global standards – The Cabinet is pleased to note that, according to American Airlines, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the RLB International Airport is fully compliant with ICAO requirements. The new security measures consisting of additional screening procedures, which were put in place on October 26 th , are going well.

Discussions with American Airlines – Discussions were held between American Airlines and the Ministry of Tourism, and the Cabinet was apprised of developments coming out of the talks.

Plans for Construction of Basseterre High School – Plans for the construction of the Basseterre High School are moving apace.

The Holding of the First St. Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference – The Cabinet discussed and approved the submission for the holding of the first-ever St. Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference in 2018.

Concessions – The Cabinet approved more concessions for several hotel projects in St. Kitts, given their potential to spur economic growth and job creation.

National Climate Change Policy – The Cabinet endorsed a National Climate Change Policy. The policy will provide a roadmap for addressing the significant economic, environmental and social impacts of climate change on the development of St. Kitts and Nevis, and identify strategies for climate change adaptation such as improving the climate resilience of infrastructure.

Here are the salient matters that were discussed at the meeting on Nov. 13:

Household Registry ensures better-targeted social services – The National Household Registry was discussed. The Ministry of Social Development began conducting a cross-country survey in May 2015 to determine which residents would make the best use of the social services offered by government. Information collected is confidential and is being used only by the National Household Registry to better serve members of the community who rely on the services provided by the Ministry of Social Development. Representatives of the Ministry of Social Development made a detailed presentation to the Cabinet in which matters to do with indigent and poor households were highlighted and solutions offered. The representatives of the Ministry of Social Development told the Cabinet how they arrived at their conclusions, what assistance is being given to families who are in need, and the number of households that are receiving assistance, as well as the number of children who are currently in foster care.

Here are the salient matters that were discussed at the meeting Nov. 27:

Cabinet discussed the upcoming budget and the consultations that were to be held with private sector partners.

Cabinet was informed that a broad-based committee was formed to design a questionnaire and draft a policy that would inform social assistance in the future.

Cabinet held discussions on environmental health issues in Basseterre and its environs and it was agreed that a multi-faceted approach, including education, persuasion and enforcement should be used in an effort to improve the cleanliness and aesthetics in the Basseterre area.

Cabinet was advised by the Comptroller of Inland Revenue in the method that would be employed to collect outstanding arrears, to reduce bureaucracy and encourage compliance.

Cabinet was informed by the prime minister of the high level CARICOM—UNITED NATIONS (UN) Pledging Conference that he attended in New York and of what the federation could expect out of it.

Cabinet approved submissions in several areas, including some which could have long-reaching effects in the socio-economic development of the federation.

https://youtu.be/tbUY4EMJ3uk