Post Cabinet Briefing for Thursday, November 17, 2016

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 22, 2016 (SKNIS)—On Friday, November 17, the formal meeting of the Cabinet took place. The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Cabinet met and discussed matters pertaining to safety and security in the country and the role that clergy may play in a system. Cabinet also considered what further outreach can be carried out with youth, what projects could be implemented to stem crime, and what initiatives could be proposed for schools, which could assist in setting young people on the right path. Cabinet discussed and considered issues of infrastructure development. The relevant line ministries will be contacted to ensure the smooth implementation so that capital projects could be facilitated within the approval limits and on time. Cabinet considered a submission to set up a Committee of the Prerogative of Mercy so that long-serving prisoners who are deserving, could if necessary, get reprieve. Therecommendations of the Cabinet have been forwarded to the Governor General for him to take the necessary actions. Cabinet approved concessions for duty free allowances during the Christmas and Carnival seasons on gift packages and non-commercial imports up to a maximum of $US 200. Cabinet considered and agreed to an extra month’s salary for public servants, government auxiliary workers and other categories of employees being paid by government, including the People’s Empowerment Programme (PEP). Cabinet agreed to expand the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme by introducing special initiatives and options for participation in the programme.The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) will pursue a more aggressive marketing programme in 2017, promoting the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme as the Platinum Standard.

