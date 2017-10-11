POSTAL SERVICE PLANS PACKED MONTH OF ACTIVITIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 11, 2017 (SKNIS): In the government’s weekly programme “Working for You,” Postmaster General, Dario Gill, announced a number of activities set for the month in honour of World Post Day, which was celebrated on October 09, 2017.

He said that the purpose of these activities was to spread awareness that the postal service is still alive and relevant.

Throughout the month, the Post Office will be releasing postal tips, which will air on the radio to help the public better understand the postal services that are available. The Post Office will also host a stamp exhibit on October 12 and 13.

Mr. Gill said that there will also be a Fun Day in Nevis on Saturday, October 14, 2017 and an Employee Awards Dinner on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

This month will also see staff exchanges between the Post Offices throughout the federation, allowing, for instance, an employee in Nevis to work in St. Kitts. Mr. Gill noted that, so far, there have been three employees who came down from Nevis and two employees from St. Kitts who will be heading over to Nevis on October 12.