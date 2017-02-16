Premier Amory Praises Leadership Style Of PM Harris

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 15, 2017 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has been praised for his leadership style and engaging personality, which have been cited as important factors in the successful working relationship between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Dr. Harris led the Federal Cabinet to Nevis on Monday (February 13) for a meeting and retreat and then participated in a town hall meeting later that night. He returned to Nevis on Tuesday (February 14) for a reception by the Premier of Nevis, Honourable Vance Amory, who is also a Senior Minister in the Federal Government. The events are part of ongoing activities to mark the two year anniversary of the Government of National Unity, which has the strengthening of relations between the two islands as a just principle.

On Wednesday’s (February 15) edition of the radio and television programme “Working for You”, Senior Minister Amory said the atmosphere at the reception “was one of great celebration” and the hospitality for the prime minister was reflective of the positive attitudes and respect that Nevisians hold for Dr. Harris. Premier Amory said he shares these sentiments having worked closely with Prime Minister Harris over the past two years.

“It is such a refreshing thing for the people of Nevis and for the NIA to know that we have someone who understands the relationship of people, understands bridging the human gap,” Honorable Amory said. “This clearly has been good for us in Nevis.”

The Federal Government has provided millions of dollars in budgetary support to the NIA and additional funds for a number of projects have also been received from the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF). The monies have been used to fund critical projects in health, tourism, education, agriculture and public infrastructure among others.

Senior Minister Amory said that he has forged strong bonds with the prime minister and the Deputy Prime Minister, Honourable Shawn Richards, which have helped to improve the relationship between the two island governments, which in the past was described as acrimonious. He added that the benefits of the partnership redound to the entire population of the twin-island federation.

