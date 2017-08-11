Prime minister congratulates Jamaica on 55th independence anniversary

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, extended his heartiest congratulations on his behalf and that of the people and government of St. Kitts and Nevis to the government and people of Jamaica on the occasion of that country’s 55th independence anniversary.

Jamaica gained independence from the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 1962 – 55 years ago.

In Harris’ congratulatory letter to the Hon. Andrew Holness, the Jamaican prime minister, he said “the government and people of our twin-island federation salute you on this landmark achievement as you continue to blaze the trail in pursuit of true sustainable development for the people of Jamaica.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister also reflected on the theme chosen to celebrate the country’s 55th independence anniversary, “Celebrating Jamaicans at home and abroad,” saying “it is quite a sober one, focusing on the need to highlight the achievements of Jamaicans in the homeland and in the Diaspora, using your individual and collective accomplishments as a solid platform on which to build your nation’s future development course.”

Harris told Holness that he looks forward to continue working with him at the level of CARICOM, the OAS, Commonwealth and the United Nations “as we tackle the numerous challenges confronting us as small island developing states in pursuit of our development objectives.”