Prime Minister Harris Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation With Several Visiting Ambassadors On Independence Day

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2016 (SKNIS)—Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris met with several visiting ambassadors on the country’s celebration of its 33rd anniversary of Independence on September 19, after the Independence Day parade at Warner Park.

The prime minister met with the dignitaries at Camp Springfield where the annual toast to the nation takes place following the Independence Day Parade.

Prime Minister Harris met with His Excellency Lutz H. Görgens, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany where there was the signing by both countries of the Instrument of Ratification in Respect of the Agreement between Saint Christopher and Nevis and the Federal Republic of Germany on Assistance in Civil and Criminal Tax Matters through Exchange of Information.

He also met with Her Excellency Daniela Tramacere, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States) and CARICOM/CARIFORUM, and Marc Thill, Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union to Eastern Caribbean Countries, OECS and CARICOM/CARIFORUM. Several matters discussed included cooperation in renewable energy, finance and security. Mrs. Brenda Boncamper, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, to discuss issues relating to the European Development Fund (EDF) and in particular to the energy sector for the 11th EDF.

H.E. Tramacere met and presented her credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary—Head of Delegation of the European Union for St. Kitts and Nevis to the Governor General, His Excellency S.W. Tapley Seaton, G.C.M.G., C.V.O., Q.C., J.P., at Government House on Friday 16th September, 2016 at 2:00 pm. Her Excellency Tramacere also met with the Premier of Nevis, Honourable Vance Amory, following her presentation of credentials to the Governor General.

Prime Minister Harris also held talks on bilateral cooperation with Her Excellency Jan Henderson, High Commissioner of New Zealand.