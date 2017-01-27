Prime Minister Harris Makes Clarion Call For Young People To Engage In Positive Work

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 26, 2017 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during the government’s “Good Governance and Accountability for Prosperity” Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, January 24, at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux, made a clarion call for young people to engage themselves in positive work, as work is available.

“To all the young people who want work, work is out there for young people with their energy and with a willingness to work, and we have to inculcate in our young people that there is nothing like the magic of hard work, that it is still good to be industrious, that when there is work you work because there will be seasons when there will be no work and sometimes there is work and people want to pick and choose,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Prime Minister Harris explained that growing up he was taught to take what is available at present in terms of work and when something better comes seize the opportunity. He encouraged parents to desist from allowing their children to sit around the house waiting for the perfect job.

“Encourage them to find something to do. Laziness is not a virtue in nation building and you as parents and adults you must never encourage it. And you have to tell people that honest work is preferred to dishonest work, to involving in drugs and to involving in illicit activities. So whatever they can do out there start humbly sometimes and grow as a result of that experience,” he said. [Young people], “start with the imperfect one, hone your skills so that when the perfect one comes you are ready to do the job. That is how we build stronger families, stronger communities and our country as a whole.”

Dr. Harris made mention of some of the successful businesses in the Federation, noting that their successes may have come from the experiences of the owners who were either exposed to poor services, which motivated them to create something different, or who started from humble beginnings and worked their way up by hard work.