Prime Minister Harris Pledges To Continue Working Hard To Reconfigure The Current Structure Of The Economy

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 07, 2016 (SKNIS): During his presentation of the 2017 Budget Address, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that the government will work harder to reconfigure the current structure of the economy to better advance and improve the lives of ordinary citizens living in the Federation.

“As such, we must find ways to restructure our local economy so that it can work for ordinary men and women, for the poor, for those who are disabled and for the marginalized youth of Mc Knight, Newtown, Phillips, Sandy Point, Old Road, Tabernacle, West Farm, Cotton Ground, Gingerland, New Castle, wherever they are living,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We are a government for all our people and thus our commitment remains steadfast to bring meaningful change in the lives of all groups of persons within our society.”

Prime Minister Harris gave recognition to the Team Unity Administration and the progress it has made since assuming office in February 2015.

“Mr. Speaker, as I rise to present the Budget proposals for the coming New Year 2017, I am compelled to reflect upon the captivating movement that brought my Team Unity Administration to lead the affairs of government in this our blessed St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the prime minister. I marvel at the accomplishments that my young Administration has achieve over the last 22 months, which, by any standard, are noteworthy, and a fitting testament to the seriousness with which we hold the pledge that we have made to the citizens and residents of this country. It is indeed an honour and a privilege for me to present our second Budget, which we strongly believe will help our Team Unity Administration to move closer to fulfilling a number of important mandates given by the overwhelming majority of our people.”

The finance minister reflected on the current state of the world’s affairs, noting that globalization brings many uncertainties.

“Amidst the heightened uncertainty in the world of economics and finance, the team leading this government is guided by the spirit of hope and an unwavering resolve to continue nation building so that all citizens and residents can enjoy a decent standard of living,” he said. “We recognize that we must adapt to changes emanating from external an internal sources, but more importantly, we must take charge of our destiny and our future as a proud independent nation by taking the lead and making the right decisions. We remain undaunted by the inherent challenges of uncertainty.”

Dr. Harris said that the government remains focused and committed to its vision for building a better St. Kitts and Nevis, noting that the government’s pledge and vision inspired the theme for the 2017 Budget, which is “Working Together – Accelerating Growth and Building Resilience”. He said that the theme can help to communicate a clear message to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that sustainable and inclusive growth and social cohesion can be achieved if concerted efforts are made.