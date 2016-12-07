Prime Minister Harris Showered With Love On His Birthday

Press Release

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, DECEMBER 6, 2016 (SKNIS) – There was an outpouring of love and well wishes today, Tuesday, December 6, as hundreds of residents and citizens took to social media and the airwaves to extend birthday greetings to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Prime Minister Harris, who turned 52 years old today, kicked off his birthday celebrations on Sunday December 4 with a church service with his constituents at the Covenant Outreach Ministry in Phillip’s Village, followed by a luncheon at the Constituency Office in Tabernacle where Dr. Harris dined, laughed and took pictures with constituents, family and friends late into the evening.

Then, during the official opening of the Oncology Unit at the Joseph N. France General Hospital earlier today (December 6), Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, led government officials including Minister of Health, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, and specially invited guests in a rousing rendition of the “birthday song” dedicated to the honourable prime minister.

Prime Minister Harris has since extended his heart felt appreciation and well wishes to the hundreds of persons who took time out to wish him well on the occasion of his birthday.

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris was born on December 6, 1964.