Prime Minister Harris: “Our Young People Are Excelling”

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2016 (SKNIS)–Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris recognized the accomplishments of the Federation’s youth through Sports and Education during his address to observe St. Kitts and Nevis’ 33 years of Independence on Monday, September 19.

“They are surpassing traditional best standards in their performances at secondary (schools) and at sixth form (colleges),” said Prime Minister Harris, while commenting on the performance of Rol-j Williams, who received 17 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC)) passes with distinction.

“More of our people are pursuing tertiary level education in the Caribbean, the Americas, Asia, the Pacific and elsewhere in the world. Given the critical role that tertiary level education can play in the development of a country, we are happy to witness such expansion in the number of participants at this level of education and training.”

Dr. Harris said the goal is to ensure that every family in St. Kitts and Nevis boasts a graduate from their household by the year 2030. Over the years, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis procured and continues to procure relationships with countries, and out of these relationships, scholarships are offered for interested nationals to further advance their education at the tertiary level.

Equally important is the sporting sector in St. Kitts and Nevis. The prime minister used the occasion to highlight the achievements of sporting icons in the Federation.

“Our sporting heroes are making us proud at the Olympics,” said Dr. Harris. “We were especially proud of the performance of our special Olympians in recent competitions and other Olympians that keep the flag of one of the smallest countries in the world, flying high. We commend our footballers on their recent standing in the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).”

Prime Minister Harris encouraged the athletes to be mindful that without God nothing is possible, and so, thanks must be given to Him. He also reminded them to continue to be disciplined and conduct themselves in a manner that will allow them to strive for continued growth and development, be it for country or self.