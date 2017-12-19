Photo 1: Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, Kaye Bass, is pictured.

Photo 2: A section of the participants attending the protocol workshop.

Protocol training workshop held Dec. 4-7

From SKNIS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, recently concluded a three-day Protocol Training Workshop at the NEMA Building Conference Room with more than fifty people from across the civil service in attendance. The facilitators were Ambassador Elinor Felix and Nicolas Haughton, chief of state protocol and director of State Protocol in the Office of the Prime Minister, Jamaica, respectively. Both are professionals with more than 30 years of experience combined in the area of protocol.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation Kaye Bass expressed her gratitude to the government of Jamaica for partnering with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and lending expertise in this critical area of diplomacy. Bass further noted that the workshop was important and necessary to not only build capacity of protocol officers to assist with protocol services to high level officials, guests of the government and other related events, but also to equip the participants with the repertoire of skill sets to heighten their awareness of protocol and enable them to deliver first-class services to their clientele in their respective ministries and institutions.

Felix expressed her delight in the opportunity to share her expertise and experience with such a wide cross section of the civil service and was particularly pleased with the participation and enthusiasm of the group during the sessions.

The training covered topics such as diplomatic protocol, precedence and official forms of address and titles, protocol and security, leadership and management, social and cultural etiquette and intercultural communication.

At the end of the workshop participants were awarded certificates of attendance and encouraged to share the wealth of information received with their colleagues.