Public Encouraged To Join Police And Do Their Part In Ensuring A Continued Safe And Incident Free Carnival Period

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 28, 2016 (RSCNPF): Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley embracing reports of the incident free all night “Cooler Fete” on Friday (December 23) and an incident free J’ouvert Jam on Monday (December 26) is inviting the general public to do their part in ensuring a continued safe and incident free Carnival Period.

Commissioner Queeley in underscoring the commitment to citizen safety said, “we have increased our Police presence on our streets and across both islands, the Special Services Unit (SSU), members of the Defence Force and a contingent of officers from the Regional Security Service (RSS) and other local partners are all working together as a team with one objective -Citizen Safety.” He added, “as we continue with the Carnival and next weekend with New Year’s festivities, I encourage all to be security conscious and join the effort to ensure citizen safety. Be your neighbours keeper, if you see something going on that doesn’t look right, report it. Our officers are out and about. Do your part and let’s have a safe and Carnival period.”

Commissioner Queeley said, “I urge our drivers continue to obey the traffic restrictions when driving to and from events and on Parade Days and during this period of increased traffic in Basseterre.” He admonished, “if you drink, don’t drive, use a designated driver.” and said, “If we have to give you lift, it won’t be to your home.”

Speaking specifically to upcoming “Fetes” and “Last Lap”, the COP said “revelers when you are at the events and in the bands, behave yourselves, we will pull you out and we have rooms available in the station to hold you until the end of Carnival. You will not spoil it for those who want to have fun.”

Commissioner Queeley also reminded that while many will be out at various events, some will be out looking to break into homes and to commit other crimes. He said, “ensure you secure your homes, lock all windows and doors before you leave, leave on the lights, do what you can to reduce your risk of being burglarized.” Commissioner Queeley also echoed “If you see something, say Something”.