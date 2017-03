NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 29, 2017) — The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry, regarding a public half-holiday on Nevis.

Deputy Governor-General His Honour Mr. Eustace John CMG, acting on the advice of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has declared Wednesday, April 05, 2017, to be a public half-holiday from 12:00 p.m. on the island of Nevis. This is on the occasion of the 2017 Gulf Insurance Inter-Primary Schools Championship.