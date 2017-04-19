Public invited to Unveiling Ceremony of the Bust of the Rt. Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel

Press Release – NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 18, 2017) — The following is an invitation to the public, from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), to attend the Unveiling Ceremony of the Bust of the Rt. Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel.

The general public is invited to attend the Unveiling Ceremony of the Bust of the Rt. Hon. Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel, which will take place in front of the Arthur Evelyn Building in Charlestown on Thursday April 20, 2017 at 5 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.