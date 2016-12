Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 13, 2016) — The public is asked to note that the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Ministry of Communication and Works on Nevis, will be holding an auction sale on light vehicles onThursday December 15, 2016, at 9:30 a.m.

The sale will be conducted at the Nevis Island Administration’s repair shop at the Prospect Industrial Site.

For further information, please contact the shop supervisor Godwin Browne at tel. 663-0545.