Region on alert over spread of ‘Red Eye’

From the Caribbean Public Health Agency

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Several Caribbean islands have reported outbreaks of conjunctivitis at health facilities and medical practices. “The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is currently monitoring the situation and we want to urge [people] to take the necessary precautions to prevent and reduce the spread of this illness,” said Dr Virginia Asin-Oostburg, director of Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control.

Conjunctivitis refers to inflammation of the membrane covering the whites of the eyes and the inside of the eyelids. The congestion of blood vessels in this membrane gives rise to a reddened appearance and explains the more common names “red eye” or “pink eye.” The most common causes of conjunctivitis are viruses, bacteria, and allergens. Viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are very contagious and can spread easily from person to person.

Eye symptoms can include the following:

Redness; irritation; itchiness; production of excessive tears

Clear or yellow discharge that may make the eyelids stick together, especially in mornings

Swelling of the eye lids

The risk of getting conjunctivitis, or spreading it to someone else can be reduced. CARPHA advises members of the public to practice these simple good, hygiene steps: