Remarkable Teens To Undergo Training For Personal And National Development

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2017 (SKNIS): Beginning this weekend, the 2016-2017 class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis will be exposed to further training.

The training, which is being spearheaded by the Department of Youth Empowerment, is intended to reinforce their positive traits and ensure their contribution to the development and well-being of their respective communities and the nation.

The first session will take place this Saturday, April 08th, 2017 in the conference room of the Nevis Disaster Management Department at Long Point. It will focus on improving leadership as well as interviewing and networking skills.

A second workshop will also be held in Nevis on April 22. This workshop will focus on project development, time management and volunteerism. The awardees will use the skills from that session to develop their group projects and share concepts.

Youth officer, Sahira David, said the trainings are being held in Nevis in support of the sister-island’s commemoration of Youth Month. This marks the first time the workshops are being held in Nevis since the award initiative was introduced in 2011.

Ms. David said the topics were chosen by the new 25 Most Remarkable Teen committee which is comprised of officials from the departments responsible for youth in St. Kitts and in Nevis.

“They are teens and they are going to go into the world of work soon. So having additional exposure to time management, networking and other areas will develop them holistically,” she stated, adding that it will also build their capacity for leadership, engagement and contribution to the national decision-making process.

Ms. David added that she was looking forward to having “wonderful and interactive sessions” in Nevis. The projects coming out of the sessions will be implemented after the training and must be completed by the end of October. The outcomes will be displayed during Youth Month which is celebrated annually in November on St. Kitts.