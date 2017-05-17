Reward Of $10,000.00 Offered For Information Into Murder Of Gregory Mills

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2017 (RSCNPF): A reward of $10,000.00 is being offered for information into the murder of Gregory Mills on Tuesday (May 09) in Gillard Meadows, St. Kitts.

Mr. Mills was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday afternoon while driving in Gillard Meadows, St. Kitts.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Crime Mr. Andre Mitchell, the reward is being offered to solicit information to move this investigation forward.

He said, “I ask persons who were in the area of this shooting incident, and saw something or may have heard something to come forward.”

Persons with information are asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 465-4221, any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App to provide the Police with the information.