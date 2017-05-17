Reward Of $25,000.00 Offered For Information In Missing Person Case

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2017 (RSCNPF): In an effort to solicit information regarding the whereabouts of missing teenager Leana Napoleon, a reward of $25,000.00 is being offered.

Leanna Napoleon was reported missing after been last seen on Monday (May 08) in the vicinity of Buckley’s Site and on Fort Street.

Leanna Napoleon is 5 feet, 5 inches in height; of Brown Complexion; Medium Build with long black hair.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Crime Mr. Andre Mitchell, the fund was established by concerned individuals for the purpose of reuniting Leanna Napoleon with her family.

He encouraged, “If you have information on the whereabouts of Leanna or if you have heard something as it relates to her whereabouts, please call the Police.

The public is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 465-4221, any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App with information regarding this investigation.