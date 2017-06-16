Richards: Contents of youth policy provides guidelines to combat crime

Richards: Contents of youth policy provide guidelines to combat crime

Basseterre, St. Kitts – At the June 14 sitting of the National Assembly, the deputy prime minister and minister of youth, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said that the Draft Federal Youth Policy presents guidelines that will no doubt combat crime and also aid in national development.

“When you look at the Draft Federal Youth Policy, we recognize that there are a number of issues which must be addressed pertaining to young [people],” he said, “not only to help with the crime situation, but with regard to the overall development and participation of young [people] in the development of the federation.”

The draft policy speaks to economic participation. This, Richards said, is important because the government is encouraging young people to become entrepreneurs. It also speaks to safety, security and protection, as the government recognizes that there is an issue with crime.

“So, this particular piece of legislation is only one facet in terms of what we are doing to deal with the crime situation in the federation,” he said.

Richards said that education and lifelong learning are part of the reason for the situation, therefore, the government has recognized that there is a problem with the education system.

The minister said that the policy also speaks to “health and well-being, youth as agents of democracy development and nation building, youth and sustainable development, youth development work and youth mainstreaming, and, of course, you have a number of crosscutting themes and concepts.”

“To accompany this … of course you would have the relevant strategy to ensure that what is enshrined in the youth policy actually comes to reality,” he said.

During the final public consultation on the Draft Federal Youth Policy March 28 at the St. Kitts Marriot Resort, Richards said that he deems the policy to be “extremely important in guiding youth work here in St. Kitts and Nevis, not just for the current generation of young [people], but for future generations of young [people].”

He added that “this policy intends to aid young people to traverse the waters from a dependent child to an independent adult by both legislation, as well as by targeting youth empowerment programmes. Hence, the importance of the policy is that it empowers young people to maximize their potential for the good of themselves and to the benefit of the country.”