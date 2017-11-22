EMU Photo: His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou, resident ambassador of the ROC (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, and Minister of Education Honourable Shawn Richards with school representatives.

ROC (Taiwan) invests US$100,000 in nation’s youth, student teachers

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Republic of China (Taiwan) has once again showed its generosity to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis by providing scholarships to 170 primary and secondary students, and student teachers at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) to the tune of US$100,000.

“The scholarships that we are receiving today do not represent the full gamut of the assistance, especially in the field of education that Taiwan offers to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Minister of Education the Honourable Shawn Richards, adding that just a few months ago a number of young people were awarded scholarships to pursue studies in various disciplines in Taiwan.

During the recent scholarship handing-over ceremony, the government also received 24 laptops to be utilised in schools throughout the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The minister said that the twin-island federation has also benefited from Taiwan in a number of areas, including healthcare, national security and agriculture. He noted that hundreds of people in St. Kitts and Nevis are able to say that they have directly benefited from the assistance that Taiwan gives.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, Minister Richards thanked the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its continued support of St. Kitts and Nevis. “We must continue to be grateful to Taiwan, which continues to assist the people and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis in our own development,” said the minister.

The minister urged the students to use the scholarship funds wisely, while adding that their schools, teachers and parents will be expecting them to excel.

His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou, resident ambassador of the ROC (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, said that as a long-time diplomatic ally of St. Kitts and Nevis, his country’s embassy would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Education in “shaping fair and equitable access for youth and improving the quality of education assistance in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“This scholarship programme is one of the good examples for this education cooperation,” said His Excellency. “We came here to recognize high potential of our young generation. There is no investment in the youth that is too late and none is insignificant. This cooperative programme is not only providing scholarships for students, but also supporting the professional development for teachers.”