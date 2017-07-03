Photo 1: (left to right): The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris; the acting director of audit, Carla Pike; the deputy financial secretary, Calvin Edwards; and the resident Taiwanese ambassador, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou.

Photo 2: The prime minister, the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris; the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty; the deputy financial secretary, Calvin Edwards; and resident Taiwanese ambassador, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou.

ROC (Taiwan) supports government’s efforts to upgrade national audit office, improve national security

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Team Unity government’s efforts in building the capacity of the National Audit Office and successfully rolling out of the Ministry of National Security’s Crime Reduction Strategy were supported in a meaningful way by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) through a financial donation.

During a brief ceremony at government headquarters July 3, the Taiwanese government, through its resident ambassador, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou, presented two cheques to the government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In making the presentation, Ambassador Chiou noted that the National Audit Office plays an integral role in the proper functioning of the government, particularly as it relates to the issue of accountability.

The acting director of audit, Carla Pike, expressed profound gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for assisting the capacity building initiative being undertaken by her department.

“We recognize that good governance and accountability and transparency are just as important to you as it is to us, and we guarantee you that these funds will be used to carry out the mandate of the National Audit Office,” she said.

The Taiwanese ambassador also commended the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris-led administration on its recent investments in national security, which he says are already paying dividends. Chiou pointed to the increase in foot and vehicle patrols by law enforcement agencies, adding that “these things can help keep the people feeling safe.”

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, explained that the funds donated by the Taiwanese government will go toward the social intervention component of the National Crime Reduction Strategy.

“We have produced a strategy [that] engages all our stakeholders, private and public sector, in the fight against crime,” Petty said. “We intend to intensify our activities in the schools, in the communities around St. Kitts and Nevis, working with parents, working with children [and] working with gang members to try and help them on a path [that] is away from crime, and so the funds [that] we are receiving would assist us greatly in building out our programmes and generally assisting in reducing crime.”

Harris also recorded his sincere appreciation to the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for once again demonstrating its commitment to assisting with the development of the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Harris said the needs of the National Audit Office were outlined by Pike shortly after she assumed office and he is now pleased that those needs were addressed in a short space of time.

Harris continued by saying, “Government has a mandate that relates to accountability and good governance and this is critical in providing the kind of oversight necessary in ensuring that the resources that have been allocated, by law are being appropriately applied.”

The prime minister went further to say that the support given to the National Crime Reduction Strategy will go a long way in helping the government achieve its goal of making St. Kitts and Nevis the safest small island state.

“I note that the ambassador commended the new visibility of the police…on the streets,” Harris said. “This is something that we hope will always be there and that there will be consistency in providing the kind of assurances[,] which the public notes and appreciates. And so, national security and the successes related thereto are critical to the government being able to provide the prosperity [that] we have promised the people.”

The cheques presented were signed by Chiou on behalf of the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and by the deputy financial secretary, Calvin Edwards, on behalf of the St. Kitts and Nevis government.