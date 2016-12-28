RSS Security Officers Treated To Day After J’ouvert Lunch With Honorary Consul Of Grenada

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 28, 2016 (RSCNPF): The Grenadian members and their counterparts of the RSS security team currently in St. Kitts and Nevis were treated to a taste of home and some Kittitian hospitality at a luncheon hosted by Ms Betty Ann Gilbert, Honorary Consul of Grenada.

“It is a pleasure for me to have you here today for lunch,” said Honorary Consul Gilbert, and added, “it is good to have my fellow Grenadians here, and being away from home I wanted to do my part to ensure you have a better holiday period.”

Honorary Consul Gilbert also noted, “when I extended the invitation I made sure that the entire group was invited, I’m not only Grenadian, I’m a Caribbean woman, and a citizen of the OECS, so it is also good to have my neighbours here to enjoy lunch today.”

One RSS Officer said, “this is good, we worked hard yesterday, and to be able to relax like this is really nice. Good food and lots of drinks.”

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley who attended with Captain Kayode Sutton of the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force said, “this kind gesture by Honorary Consul Gilbert was greatly appreciated. I can see that the RSS team members enjoyed themselves, the ate, drank and had a great time.”

The menu comprised of the traditional Christmas dishes of ham, poultry, pies, and a variety of desserts, wines and other beverages.