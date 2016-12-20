Second Suspect In Custody For Robbery At Ferry Terminal

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 19, 2016, (RSCNPF): The second suspect in an early morning robbery at the Basseterre Ferry terminal on Saturday (December 17) is in Police custody.

He was arrested on Sunday (December 18) without incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the complainant was at the ferry terminal awaiting departure to St. Maarten when he was approached by two individual who robbed him of a sum of money.

A bystander in the area seeing what was occurring intervened and the assailants made an escape.

The Police thanks the general public for the information provided in locating the suspect.