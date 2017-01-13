“Service To Country” Driving Upswing In New Police Recruits

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 12, 2017 (RSCNPF): “Service to Country” is on the upswing with the nation’s youth as five more Police Recruits took the oath of enlistment recently in a brief ceremony at Police Headquarters in Basseterre.

The enlistment of the four males and one female closed the rooster for Police Training Class Forty-One (41) scheduled to begin training in early 2017. A total thirty-nine (39) recruits will participate in the 26 weeks of initial training to prepare them with the fundamentals for a career in law enforcement.

Training Class “41” follows the passing out of a Police class in July, 2016 and a passing out a Defence Force Class in December. A current training class at the Fire and Rescue Service is scheduled for graduation in the coming months.

The ceremony attended by the members of the High Command was a mixture of a cordial welcome to the Police Service and admonishment.

In guiding words to the new recruits, Commissioner Queeley, Deputy Brandy, ACP’s Terrance James, Andre Mitchell, Merclyn Hughes and Superintendent in the Service Improvement Directorate Lyndon David and the Force Personnel Officer Mr. Clifford Govia shared a common theme. They challenged the new recruits to maintain their integrity, serve with honour, be professional at all times – in and out of uniform, keep focused, and “make the difference”. The latter was in support to the responses from each, that they wanted to serve the country and make a difference.

The five recruits are Trisha Charles of Molineux, Dalvern Williams of Sandy Point, Kejohn Richardson of McKnight, and neighbours Davin Hodge and Jahzig of Trafalgar Village.

The oath of enlistment was given by Commissioner Mr. Ian M. Queeley.