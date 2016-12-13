Seven In Custody For Polo Company Store Break-In

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 13, 2016, (RSCNPF): Seven persons are in custody as investigations continue into a Building Breaking and Larceny that occurred during the overnight hours leading up to Monday (December 12), at the Polo Company Store in Basseterre.

The initial investigation revealed that at about 3.00am, a concerned citizen observed that doors to the store were damaged and the building appeared to be ransacked. The information was reported to the Basseterre Police Station. The owners were notified and a loss assessment was done.

On Monday evening (December 12) officers of the Criminal Investigations Department, the Special Services Unit, the Anti-Narcotic Unit and the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force executed search warrants on a number of properties resulting in the recovery of a quantity of items of interest for the Police and seven persons being taken into custody.

Investigations are continuing.