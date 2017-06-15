Photo 1: The Honourable Alexis Jeffers, minister of communication and works in the Nevis Island Administration, at the Shaws Road Rehabilitation Project June 14.

Photo 2: A section of the 2,400 feet of Shaws Road is being asphalted by the workmen from the public works department on Nevis June 14, while Jeffers checks the surface.

Photo 3: A section of the 2,400 feet of road being asphalted by workmen from the public works department on Nevis.

Shaws Road rehabilitation project continues on Nevis

CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – Asphalt work on the Shaws Road rehabilitation project continues, as 2,400 feet of road has already been asphalted from the junction of the Mount Nevis Hotel to the First Choice Car Rental office.

The project is under the direction of the public works department (PWD) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) under the supervision of Shantez Mintos.

Preparatory work on the second segment of approximately 1,200 feet of road from the car rental office to the Island Main Road has already commenced. Work is expected to continue later this year on the second and final phase of the project, which involves an additional 1,200 feet of roadway from the hotel’s junction to Gore Hill through to Fountain Village.

The Honourable Alexis Jeffers, minister of communication and works in the NIA, was on the scene registering satisfaction with the project’s progress in spite of challenges posed by inclement weather. He commended the PWD workers and thanked them for a job well done. He also commended workers from the area and teams from other parts of the island who, he said, had been engaged in the construction of the slipper drains and curbs.

Minister Jeffers said concerted effort was made to employ workmen from the area for the project to ensure that they are gainfully employed and would be in a position to provide for themselves and their families.