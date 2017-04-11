Sir Frederick Of St. Vincent And The Grenadines Says St. Kitts And Nevis Has Lost A Hero

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 10, 2017 (SKNIS): His Excellency Sir Frederick Ballantyne, Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, says that St. Kitts and Nevis “has lost a hero” and the Caribbean “a great man,” in reference to the passing of His Excellency Sir Cuthbert Sebastian, former Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Sir Frederick is in St. Kitts to attend the State Funeral for Sir Cuthbert, who served as Governor General from 1996 to 2013. Sir Cuthbert’s body laid in state at Government House prior to the state funeral today on Monday, April 10. Sir Frederick was among the many persons who paid their respects.

“He was a great man professionally; a great humanitarian, whose service is recognized throughout the world, not only in St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean, but all over the world, especially in Canada where he served for some time,” he said.

Sir Cuthbert studied in Canada for a number of years earning a Bachelor of Science Degree from Mount Allison University and an MDCM (doctor of medicine and master of surgery) degree from Dalhousie University.

Sir Frederick, who is also a medical doctor, became close friends with Sir Cuthbert before he became the Queen’s Representative to St. Kitts and Nevis in 1996.

“It is a great loss for all of us,” Sir Frederick said.

Other dignitaries paying their respects to Sir Cuthbert include His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda; Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, Governor General of Saint Lucia; His Excellency Clyde van Putten, Governor of St. Eustatius; and Honourable Lyndell Simpson, Deputy Governor of Montserrat.

Sir Cuthbert died on March 26 and will be laid to rest at the Springfield Cemetery on Monday, April 10, following a State Funeral with full military honours. He was 95 years old.