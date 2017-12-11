Photo: Elvin Bailey, supervisor of elections in St. Kitts and Nevis

SKN elections supervisor announces nominees for Nevis Island Assembly elections

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is an address by Elvin Bailey, supervisor of elections in St. Kitts and Nevis, dated Dec. 11 regarding nominations for the Nevis Island Assembly Elections scheduled for Dec. 18.

Fellow citizens and residents of Nevis.

I address you once again with critical information for the polls that will be conducted next Monday, Dec. 18. As you are aware, Nomination Day was Monday, Dec. 11. As a result, the following candidates have accepted their party nomination to contest the elections:

Nevis 1 Charlestown

Candidates Spencer Brand of the Concerned Citizens Movement and E. Robelto Hector of the Nevis Reformation Party

District 2 St. Johns

Candidates Mark Brantley of the Concerned Citizens Movement and Hensley Daniel of the Nevis Reformation Party

District 3, Gingerland

Candidates Eric Evelyn of the Concerned Citizens Movement and Cory Tyson of the Nevis Reformation Party.

District 4 St. James

Candidates Virgil Browne of the Nevis Reformation Party and Alexis Jeffers of the Concerned Citizens Movement

District 5 St. Thomas’

Candidates Joseph Parry of the Nevis Reformation Party and Keith Scarborough of the Concerned Citizens Movement

The symbol of the CCM (Concerned Citizens Movement) is the hammer and that of NRP (Nevis Reformation Party) is the bottle.

The Voters List, as I indicated, is completed. More than 11,000 [people] are registered, a 12 percent increase over that of 2013. Thirty-four sites have been identified at which you will vote.

In District 1, Charlestown, voting will take place at the Charlestown Primary School, the Methodist Conference Centre, Magistrate and High Courts.

The Charlestown Primary School has replaced the Shilo Baptist Church. Box No. 1 and Box No. 2 have been split, based on the large number of voters assigned. Thus, there is Polling Station 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 3 and 4. Splits are along alphabetic lines and the complete list is displayed within the area.

In District 2, St. Johns, the stations are at the Barracks in Bath, the Ivor Walters Primary School, the Special Education Unit, the Brown Pasture School Computer Lab, the Church of God at Cox and the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School.

The stations that traditionally were at the Pentecostal Church next to Horsfords will be located next door in the Education Building at Marion Heights. Except for the Cox box, all the other boxes are split up alphabetically.

Box No. 1 is split into two stations and boxes 2 and 3 are so large that they have been split into four stations each. Thus, there [are] Polling Station 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, and 4, a total of 11 stations. Check in your district or at the office or in the weekend papers for details.

In District 3, Gingerland, the voting sites are at the Zion Methodist Church, Hanleys Road Community Centre, Hardtimes House, the Gingerland Preschool and the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School.

Station 4 will be split; 4A will have voters whose surnames start with “A” and ending with those starting with “K,” and will be at the Hardtimes House. Station 4B will be at the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School for those whose surnames start with “L” and end with those whose surnames start with “Y”.

The church at Fenton Hill will not be used. Thus we have polling stations 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B and 5.

In District 4, St. James, the sites are Butlers Community Centre, Church of God in Bricklyn, Franklyn Brown Community Centre, Methodist Hall in Fountain and the Violet O Jeffers-Nicholls Primary School.

At the school, two stations, 5A and 5B, will be located. Therefore, we have stations 1, 2, 3, 4, 5A and 5B.

In District 5, St. Thomas’, we are using the community centres in Cotton Ground and in Jessups as well as the Roman Catholic Church Hall. Two stations each will be at the community centres, so we will have stations 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 3.

Those of you who know Nevis will realize that we have tried to have voting stations in clusters. Thus, if you miss your name at one site, you will not have far to go to find it.

Nevertheless, our offices on Chapel Street will be open on Saturday 16th between 10 a.m. and noon to assist with enquiries concerning these and other matters. Also, instructions for voters will be available in the newspapers and posted about the communities. Please study them so you can vote properly come Election Day.

I also wish to advise that the Electoral Commission met today to review preparations for the upcoming [elections] and are satisfied with these preparations.

Finally, pray with us for a nice, sunny day on Monday 18th.

Thank you and may God continue to bless us all.