Social Security Board continues to contribute to youth’s education

Photo: Scholarship recipients pose with members of the Social Security Board and the minister of education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, (seated second from left) and the minister with responsibility for Social Security, the Hon. Vance Amory (seated third from left).

Social Security Board continues to contribute to education of nation’s youth

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board is continuing its quest in nation building through education by assisting eight young people through the Robert Manning M.B.E University Financial Assistance Award.

Addressing the students at an awards ceremony held July 25 at its board room, senior minister and minister of Social Security, the Honourable Vance Amory, said that it provides the recipients with the opportunity to develop their skills, expand their horizons and become part of the next generation of leaders in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It allows you also to pursue your dreams,” Amory said. “Sometimes you are not aware of how much you can achieve until you get the opportunity. So, this scholarship award is allowing you to explore; it’s allowing you to grow; it’s allowing you to dream; it’s providing you the opportunity to really take that opportunity, which is there through tertiary level education to become the best that you can become.”

Amory stated that it is a noble testament to Social Security that it continues to see the potential of young people and the necessity to invest in them so that they can contribute to their nation’s ongoing development.

Director of Social Security Sephlin Lawrence noted that to date, Social Security has awarded 26 students with tertiary educational assistance. This is the first year that it will be awarding so many students, with eight chosen from 16 applicants.

“Social Security is extremely pleased to offer the financial assistance to the eight students,” said Lawrence, adding that it is Social Security’s objective to assist as many eligible students as possible. “This is another way of Social Security making a greater impact on the overall development of our economy by building as many of our human resources as possible.”

According to Lawrence, Social Security is the scholarship leader in the federation.

The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board started this initiative in 1983. Since then, hundreds of nationals have benefited from the board’s investment in education through the Susanna Lee High School Scholarship, the Robert Manning M.B.E University Financial Assistance Award and the Stanley Amory Technical Scholarship.

The eight awardees this year include Krystan Springette, Joseph Williams, Rohn Brookes, Hadya Dolphin, Kerown Eddy, Richie Morton, Sherielle Forbes and Azuree Liburd.